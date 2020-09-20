UrduPoint.com
APC Address Exposed 'healthy' Nawaz Sharif: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

APC address exposed 'healthy' Nawaz Sharif: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said there was nothing new in the address of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in All Parties Conference (APC), who had made similar speeches during the general election 2018 campaign.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "Nawaz Sharif should be asked over his narrative against national institutions and demanded of the institutions to take notice of his remarks." He said his speech today depicted opposition to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill and campaign against state institutions. "It should be probed as to whose narrative he is following and working," he added.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif claimed that polls were managed in the past but before making such statements, he should remember that he remained prime minister for three times while Imran Khan had been elected prime minister for the first time.

All was fine for them during their tenures but democracy was suddenly endangered when they assumed a role in the opposition, Shibli Faraz said.

He said Nawaz Sharif looked healthy and fine during his virtual address in APC and had mocked the judicial system after the court allowed him to go abroad for treatment.

"Instead of asking money trail of others, Nawaz should appear before courts," the information minister said and demanded him to return to Pakistan if he wanted to serve the country.

He said Imran Khan had already provided his 40-years-old money trail and the court had declared him honest and righteous.

