APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national institutions

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :All Parties Conference (APC) was held in favor of the Pakistan Army and the national institutions here in District Assembly Hall on Friday.

The APC was organized by Advocate High Court Roshan Zameer Laghari and journalist Imran Rajput which was attended by representatives of civil society, political parties and media besides the people belonging to various fields of life in large number.

The event was addressed by stage secretary Roshan Zameer Leghari, Muslim League leader Zeeshan Raj, Jamaat-e-Islami's Muhammad Aqeel Dumra, a well-known Saraiki figure Saifullah Beqarar, Rahmatullah Khan Gandapur, former president of District Bar Association Qaizar Khan Miankhel, Pakistan People's Party leader Seth Aslam Kelewala, trader Khalid Naz, Anees Raza Qadri, leader of Jamiat Ulema Islam-F Qari Umair Ahmad Farooqi and JUI-F's former candidate for City Mayor Kafeel Ahmed Nizami.

The speakers acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs of Pak-Army and gave full assurance of their support to the national institutions.

They also condemned the sharing of content against national institutions on social media and demanded action against such elements from the relevant institutions.

On this occasion, the children were witnessed waving the national flags in their hands and received applause from the audience.

JUI-F Leader Kafeel Ahmad Nizami was the chief guest of the event, whose services for the flood victims were appreciated by the stage secretary.