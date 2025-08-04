Open Menu

APC Leads To Inclusive Consultations Through Jirgas: Advisor To KP CM On Information And Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 07:08 PM

APC leads to inclusive consultations through jirgas: Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif

Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif, has stated that following the All Parties Conference (APC), a series of jirgas are being organized in phases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif, has stated that following the All Parties Conference (APC), a series of jirgas are being organized in phases.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the provincial government is taking serious steps to maintain law and order.

After the tribal jirgas in Khyber and Orakzai, another jirga was held the other day at the Chief Minister’s House with representatives from Bajaur.

During this meeting, detailed discussions were held with tribal elders and other stakeholders regarding peace and security in the region.

Barrister Dr. Saif said that after these local tribal jirgas, a Grand Jirga will be convened to formulate recommendations for sustainable peace, which will then be presented to the relevant forum.

He emphasized that establishing peace is the top priority of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He further stated that the merged districts are located along the Afghan border, making coordination with Afghanistan essential to curb terrorism. However, all measures for law and order will be taken with the trust and cooperation of the people.

Barrister Dr. Saif added that the purpose of the FATA merger was to bring the merged districts on par with other districts of the province, but unfortunately, this has not yet been fully achieved. The main reason is the lack of peace in these areas because development is impossible without peace.

He said that the Chief Minister recently convened an All Parties Conference to discuss the restoration of peace in the merged districts in detail, and important decisions were made.

As per the APC’s decisions, the process of consulting local people through jirgas is underway, and it will yield long-lasting results.

APP/aqk

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

3 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

4 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

5 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

5 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

5 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

5 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

6 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

6 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

6 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

6 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan