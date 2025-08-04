APC leads to inclusive consultations through jirgas: Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif

Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif, has stated that following the All Parties Conference (APC), a series of jirgas are being organized in phases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif, has stated that following the All Parties Conference (APC), a series of jirgas are being organized in phases.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the provincial government is taking serious steps to maintain law and order.

After the tribal jirgas in Khyber and Orakzai, another jirga was held the other day at the Chief Minister’s House with representatives from Bajaur.

During this meeting, detailed discussions were held with tribal elders and other stakeholders regarding peace and security in the region.

Barrister Dr. Saif said that after these local tribal jirgas, a Grand Jirga will be convened to formulate recommendations for sustainable peace, which will then be presented to the relevant forum.

He emphasized that establishing peace is the top priority of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He further stated that the merged districts are located along the Afghan border, making coordination with Afghanistan essential to curb terrorism. However, all measures for law and order will be taken with the trust and cooperation of the people.

Barrister Dr. Saif added that the purpose of the FATA merger was to bring the merged districts on par with other districts of the province, but unfortunately, this has not yet been fully achieved. The main reason is the lack of peace in these areas because development is impossible without peace.

He said that the Chief Minister recently convened an All Parties Conference to discuss the restoration of peace in the merged districts in detail, and important decisions were made.

As per the APC’s decisions, the process of consulting local people through jirgas is underway, and it will yield long-lasting results.

APP/aqk