- Home
- Pakistan
- APC leads to inclusive consultations through jirgas: Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Rela ..
APC Leads To Inclusive Consultations Through Jirgas: Advisor To KP CM On Information And Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 07:08 PM
Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif, has stated that following the All Parties Conference (APC), a series of jirgas are being organized in phases
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif, has stated that following the All Parties Conference (APC), a series of jirgas are being organized in phases.
He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the provincial government is taking serious steps to maintain law and order.
After the tribal jirgas in Khyber and Orakzai, another jirga was held the other day at the Chief Minister’s House with representatives from Bajaur.
During this meeting, detailed discussions were held with tribal elders and other stakeholders regarding peace and security in the region.
Barrister Dr. Saif said that after these local tribal jirgas, a Grand Jirga will be convened to formulate recommendations for sustainable peace, which will then be presented to the relevant forum.
He emphasized that establishing peace is the top priority of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.
He further stated that the merged districts are located along the Afghan border, making coordination with Afghanistan essential to curb terrorism. However, all measures for law and order will be taken with the trust and cooperation of the people.
Barrister Dr. Saif added that the purpose of the FATA merger was to bring the merged districts on par with other districts of the province, but unfortunately, this has not yet been fully achieved. The main reason is the lack of peace in these areas because development is impossible without peace.
He said that the Chief Minister recently convened an All Parties Conference to discuss the restoration of peace in the merged districts in detail, and important decisions were made.
As per the APC’s decisions, the process of consulting local people through jirgas is underway, and it will yield long-lasting results.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..3 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan4 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui4 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history4 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law5 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister5 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister5 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy5 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk6 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July6 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch6 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..6 hours ago