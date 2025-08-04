Governor Kundi recognizes achievements of women with Bint-e-Hawa Awards

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has emphasized that women are equal partners in the development of society and the country. He said that women in the province are excelling in every field and that the Pashtun culture has always upheld the dignity and respect of women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has emphasized that women are equal partners in the development of society and the country. He said that women in the province are excelling in every field and that the Pashtun culture has always upheld the dignity and respect of women.

The Governor was addressing the Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards ceremony as the chief guest at the Governor’s House in Peshawar on Monday. The event honored outstanding women from various sectors including health, education, social work, sports, literature, journalism, IT, and science.

“Pashtun society has always given women a position of honor and respect,” the Governor remarked, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always championed women’s rights through practical measures.

He also announced the establishment of the first Women University in Bannu to serve the southern districts of the province.

Prominent personalities in attendance included MPA Asma Alam, founder of Bint-e-Hawa Forum Alamzaib, and former provincial ombudsperson Rakhshanda Naz. The Governor presented awards to talented women, while Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to Rakhshanda Naz, Farzana Ali, and Nasreen Aman for their exceptional contributions.

Governor Kundi congratulated all award recipients and commended the Bint-e-Hawa Forum and its sponsors for encouraging talented women across diverse fields.

He said that this award ceremony is evidence of the province’s values that recognize and appreciate women's roles, not only in family matters but also in social and professional spheres.

He paid tribute to Pakistan’s first elected female Prime Minister, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, calling her a global role model for Pakistani women.

“Benazir Bhutto is remembered for her dignity, courage, and leadership. The Benazir Income Support Programme is a reflection of her visionary commitment to empowering women,” he said.

Governor Kundi stressed that true development and prosperity cannot be achieved without empowering women.

“Women’s empowerment and youth engagement are central to my agenda as Governor,” he said, adding that new initiatives will be introduced to promote the province's talented youth, especially female athletes.

At the conclusion of the event, the Governor also presented awards to the organizers of the Bint-e-Hawa Forum for their efforts in recognizing and celebrating women’s achievements.

APP/ash/