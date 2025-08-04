Open Menu

NA Offers Fateha For MNA Mian Azhar And Other Departed Souls

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly (NA) on Monday solemnly offered Fateha prayers for the late Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Mian Muhammad Azhar, who passed away last month, along with other notable individuals and martyred soldiers.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, led the House in expressing grief over the demise of Mian Azhar, a respected parliamentarian known for his contributions to national politics.

The Speaker also acknowledged the loss of Tanveer ul Hassan Gilani, Abdul Sattar Bachani and others.

Ali Muhammad Khan, a senior member of the House, was requested to lead the Fateha prayer. The prayer also included remembrance for the martyred soldiers who lost their lives in recent terrorist attacks, highlighting the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s armed forces in the line of duty.

Members across party lines joined in the prayer. The Speaker extended condolences to the families of the deceased and paid tribute to their legacy.

APP/szm-raz

