PSCA pays glowing tribute to police martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) held a solemn ceremony at its headquarters on Monday to pay tribute to the brave martyrs of the Punjab Police on Police Martyrs' Day.

During the event, senior officers and staff of PSCA saluted the courage and sacrifices of the police officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The PSCA also released a special documentary film highlighting the selfless sacrifices of the police martyrs. The documentary features emotional interviews with the families of the fallen heroes, including their children and parents, who expressed pride in their loved ones and a strong desire to continue their legacy.

Many children of martyrs shared their aspiration to join the police force and serve the nation like their parents.

According to the PSCA spokesperson, the documentary aims to shed light on the enduring legacy of these heroes and to instill a sense of respect and pride in their sacrifices. "The martyrs of Punjab Police have elevated the honor of the department with their eternal sacrifices," the spokesperson said added, "They are the pride of the nation and their sacrifices will forever be remembered."