Open Menu

PSCA Pays Glowing Tribute To Police Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 07:05 PM

PSCA pays glowing tribute to police martyrs

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) held a solemn ceremony at its headquarters on Monday to pay tribute to the brave martyrs of the Punjab Police on Police Martyrs' Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) held a solemn ceremony at its headquarters on Monday to pay tribute to the brave martyrs of the Punjab Police on Police Martyrs' Day.

During the event, senior officers and staff of PSCA saluted the courage and sacrifices of the police officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The PSCA also released a special documentary film highlighting the selfless sacrifices of the police martyrs. The documentary features emotional interviews with the families of the fallen heroes, including their children and parents, who expressed pride in their loved ones and a strong desire to continue their legacy.

Many children of martyrs shared their aspiration to join the police force and serve the nation like their parents.

According to the PSCA spokesperson, the documentary aims to shed light on the enduring legacy of these heroes and to instill a sense of respect and pride in their sacrifices. "The martyrs of Punjab Police have elevated the honor of the department with their eternal sacrifices," the spokesperson said added, "They are the pride of the nation and their sacrifices will forever be remembered."

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

4 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

5 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

6 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

6 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

6 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

6 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

7 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

7 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

7 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

7 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan