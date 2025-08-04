Govt's Service Delivery On The Move Resolving Public Matters At Doorstep
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 07:05 PM
Different government service delivery departments are on the move since July 29, 2025, reaching out to the people in every nook and corner of the district and resolving their complaints at their doorstep, under a people-centric governance mechanism
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Different government service delivery departments are on the move since July 29, 2025, reaching out to the people in every nook and corner of the district and resolving their complaints at their doorstep, under a people-centric governance mechanism.
The novel initiative was taken in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision to ensure easy access to government services and Muzaffargarh district administration continued it with commitment.
A full-fledged service camp was set up at Government High school in Khan Garh where all key departments operated under one roof.
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usman Tahir Jappa, representatives of multiple government departments including Revenue, Health, Agriculture, Local Government, NADRA, Mepco, Sui Gas, and Police were present to assist people with their issues and provide on-the-spot solutions.
During his visit to the camps, the DC inspected the arrangements made by the departments and interacted with citizens to assess the effectiveness of service delivery. Speaking to the media, he stated, “This program, which was launched on July 29, has received overwhelming appreciation from the public.
It allows citizens to get their problems resolved near their homes, saving time and resources.”
He added that the initiative will continue, with similar camps scheduled in Khairpur Sadaat and Sheher Sultan later this week. “Our goal is to build trust by making public service accessible, transparent, and responsive,” the DC remarked.
DC Jappa also personally listened to public complaints and issued immediate directives for their resolution. He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Yousuf Cheena and Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh Khizar Zahoor.
Local community leaders including Lambardar Malik Altaf Hussain Sandila, termed it a “commendable step” that has brought great convenience to the people. “Having all departments under one roof, near the public, is making a real difference. Work that once took days is now getting done within hours,” he noted.
This integrated approach to governance is being lauded as a practical model for citizen-centric administration, aimed at bridging the gap between the government and the people.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..3 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan4 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui4 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history4 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law5 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister5 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister5 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy5 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk6 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July6 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch6 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..6 hours ago