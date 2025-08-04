(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Different government service delivery departments are on the move since July 29, 2025, reaching out to the people in every nook and corner of the district and resolving their complaints at their doorstep, under a people-centric governance mechanism.

The novel initiative was taken in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision to ensure easy access to government services and Muzaffargarh district administration continued it with commitment.

A full-fledged service camp was set up at Government High school in Khan Garh where all key departments operated under one roof.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usman Tahir Jappa, representatives of multiple government departments including Revenue, Health, Agriculture, Local Government, NADRA, Mepco, Sui Gas, and Police were present to assist people with their issues and provide on-the-spot solutions.

During his visit to the camps, the DC inspected the arrangements made by the departments and interacted with citizens to assess the effectiveness of service delivery. Speaking to the media, he stated, “This program, which was launched on July 29, has received overwhelming appreciation from the public.

It allows citizens to get their problems resolved near their homes, saving time and resources.”

He added that the initiative will continue, with similar camps scheduled in Khairpur Sadaat and Sheher Sultan later this week. “Our goal is to build trust by making public service accessible, transparent, and responsive,” the DC remarked.

DC Jappa also personally listened to public complaints and issued immediate directives for their resolution. He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Yousuf Cheena and Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh Khizar Zahoor.

Local community leaders including Lambardar Malik Altaf Hussain Sandila, termed it a “commendable step” that has brought great convenience to the people. “Having all departments under one roof, near the public, is making a real difference. Work that once took days is now getting done within hours,” he noted.

This integrated approach to governance is being lauded as a practical model for citizen-centric administration, aimed at bridging the gap between the government and the people.