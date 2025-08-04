Islamabad expresses solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federal Capital has expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir by highlighting unilateral and illegal action of India that stripped Kashmir of its special status by revoking Articles 35-A and 370 on August 05, 2019

A large number of banners, flyers and digital screens have been installed across the city showing the plight and struggle of Kashmiris against the illegal occupation and violence of India for last many decades.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) took the lead in this regard, and designed and executed the branding campaign to remind the world about the Indian atrocities against the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris.

“It is not just a symbolic act, but a reminder that Kashmir remains a central issue to human rights and international justice," a CDA spokesperson told APP on Monday while highlighting objectives of the campaign which was launched in line with the directives of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The campaign is part of Pakistan’s national observance of Youm-e-Istehsal, commemorated annually on August 5 to protest India's illegal revocation of Articles 35-A and 370 of the Indian constitution.

The spokesperson said the campaign will continue throughout the week, alongside rallies, seminars, and public awareness drives planned in collaboration with civil society and media organizations.

He said the banners and flyers containing powerful messages and slogans have been displayed across the city including D-Chowk, Constitution Avenue, Blue Area, Jinnah Avenue, Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Expressway, Faizabad, Zero Point, and G-9, declaring unwavering support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The displayed messages have caught the attention of motorists and pedestrians, turning concrete spaces into voices of resistance and remembrance.

“The messages inscribed on banners and flyers both in English and urdu reflect Pakistan’s commitment to the Kashmir issue,” said Rizwan, a motorist crossing Seventh Avenue Interchange.

“The symbolic messages across Islamabad’s flyovers not only reaffirm Pakistan’s moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people but also serve as a visual reminder of the nation's unity on this critical issue,” said Maryam Shah a passerby near Peshawar Morr Sector G-9.

August 5, 2019 marks the day when India unilaterally revoked Articles 370 and 35A of its constitution, stripping Kashmir of its special status. Since then, Pakistan observes the day as Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation) to denounce the illegal actions and ongoing human rights violations in the occupied territory.