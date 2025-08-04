1 killed, 1 injured in a road accident in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) At least one killed and another injured in a road accident collision between a dumper and a tractor trolley near Doluwala stop on Monday.

According to rescue sources, Zafar Abbas died on the spot, while his 16-year-old companion, Allah Yar, sustained injuries.

The Rescue 1122 officials promptly arrived at the scene, providing first aid to the injured Allah Yar.

The dead body and the injured were then shifted to DHQ Hospital Chiniot for further medical attention.

Further investigation is underway.

APP/mha/378