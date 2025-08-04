Open Menu

1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Road Accident In Chiniot

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM

1 killed, 1 injured in a road accident in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) At least one killed and another injured in a road accident collision between a dumper and a tractor trolley near Doluwala stop on Monday.

According to rescue sources, Zafar Abbas died on the spot, while his 16-year-old companion, Allah Yar, sustained injuries.

The Rescue 1122 officials promptly arrived at the scene, providing first aid to the injured Allah Yar.

The dead body and the injured were then shifted to DHQ Hospital Chiniot for further medical attention.

Further investigation is underway.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

3 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

4 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

5 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

5 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

5 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

5 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

6 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

6 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

6 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

6 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan