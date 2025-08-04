IBSA Welcomes Alamgir Shaikh’s Appointment To World Pool Board
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 04, 2025 | 07:05 PM
The Islamabad Billiards and Snooker Association (IBSA) has congratulated Alamgir Shaikh on his appointment to the Board of Directors of the World Pool Association (WPA)
IBSA President Dr. Shehzad Waseem, along with Senior Vice President Saleem Akhtar Rana, General Secretary Muhammad Faheem Anwar Khan, and other officials expressed confidence that his inclusion will play a pivotal role in advancing cue sports across the Asian region, said a press release.
They noted that Shaikh’s vast experience and unwavering commitment to the sport will prove invaluable on the global stage.
In an official statement, the World Pool Association announced that Alamgir Shaikh has been nominated by the Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports (ACBS) as its new representative to the WPA Board.
According to the WPA, “Shaikh brings with him decades of experience in cue sports administration and has been a driving force in the development of billiards and pool across Asia. We look forward to his valuable contributions to the global cue sports community.”
