Martyrs Is Path Of Truth: SSP Sajid Ameer Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) In observance of Police Martyrs' Day, a ceremony was held at the SSP Office Kamber to pay tribute to the police martyrs, under the directives of SSP Kamber Shahdadkot Sajid Ameer Saduzai on Monday.
SSP Kamber Shahdadkot Sajid Amir Saduzai laid flowers at the memorial of the police martyrs of Kamber Shahdadkot, offered a salute, recited Fatiha for the departed souls, and paid homage to the martyrs.
At the SSP Office Kamber, Quran Khwani (Quran recitation) was held to bless the souls of the police martyrs of Kamber Shahdadkot, and prayers were offered for their forgiveness and elevated status in the hereafter.
On the instructions of the SSP, pictures of the police martyrs of Kamber Shahdadkot were displayed at various locations across the district, including intersections, SDPO offices, police headquarters, and all police stations.
The SSP visited the homes of the police martyrs, met with their families, distributed gifts, and affectionately patted the children’s heads. He also listened to their concerns and issued immediate orders to resolve their issues.
On the SSP’s directives, SDPOs and SHOs also distributed gifts among the families of the police martyrs and met with their bereaved relatives.
In his message, SSP Kamber Shahdadkot Sajid Amir Saduzai stated, "Police martyrs are the pride of the nation, who sacrificed their lives to maintain peace and order in the country. Their sacrifices are a debt upon us. We take pride in our martyrs and salute their eternal sacrifices."
