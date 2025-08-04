Rawalpindi Police pay tribute to martyrs

A solemn ceremony was held at the Police Lines Rawalpindi on Monday to pay tribute to the martyrs on the Police Martyrs' Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A solemn ceremony was held at the Police Lines Rawalpindi on Monday to pay tribute to the martyrs on the Police Martyrs' Day.

Senior police officer along with a well-dressed contingent presented a salute to the Martyrs' Memorial.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, SSP Investigation, SP Headquarters, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other senior officers, along with the families of the martyrs participated in the salute ceremony.

They also placed wreaths on the Martyrs' Memorial.

Prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred policemen, and the security of the country and the nation.

Senior officers met the families of martyrs and expressed affection with their children.

RPO Alpa on the occasion said that the nation was indebted to the martyrs of the police, whose great sacrifices were a source of pride for the department.

CPO Hamdani said that 122 personnel of the Rawalpindi Police had sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation.

The great sons of the soil would always be remembered by the nation, he added.

At the end of the ceremony, the RPO, CPO and other officers had a lunch with the families of the martyrs at Altaf Hussain Shaheed Mess.

Quran Khawani was also held at the Police Lines' Jamia Mosque.