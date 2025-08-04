Rawalpindi Police Pay Tribute To Martyrs
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 07:08 PM
A solemn ceremony was held at the Police Lines Rawalpindi on Monday to pay tribute to the martyrs on the Police Martyrs' Day
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A solemn ceremony was held at the Police Lines Rawalpindi on Monday to pay tribute to the martyrs on the Police Martyrs' Day.
Senior police officer along with a well-dressed contingent presented a salute to the Martyrs' Memorial.
Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, SSP Investigation, SP Headquarters, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other senior officers, along with the families of the martyrs participated in the salute ceremony.
They also placed wreaths on the Martyrs' Memorial.
Prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred policemen, and the security of the country and the nation.
Senior officers met the families of martyrs and expressed affection with their children.
RPO Alpa on the occasion said that the nation was indebted to the martyrs of the police, whose great sacrifices were a source of pride for the department.
CPO Hamdani said that 122 personnel of the Rawalpindi Police had sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation.
The great sons of the soil would always be remembered by the nation, he added.
At the end of the ceremony, the RPO, CPO and other officers had a lunch with the families of the martyrs at Altaf Hussain Shaheed Mess.
Quran Khawani was also held at the Police Lines' Jamia Mosque.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..3 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan4 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui4 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history4 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law5 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister5 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister5 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy5 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk6 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July6 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch6 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..6 hours ago