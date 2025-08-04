Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Pay Tribute To Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 07:08 PM

Rawalpindi Police pay tribute to martyrs

A solemn ceremony was held at the Police Lines Rawalpindi on Monday to pay tribute to the martyrs on the Police Martyrs' Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A solemn ceremony was held at the Police Lines Rawalpindi on Monday to pay tribute to the martyrs on the Police Martyrs' Day.

Senior police officer along with a well-dressed contingent presented a salute to the Martyrs' Memorial.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, SSP Investigation, SP Headquarters, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other senior officers, along with the families of the martyrs participated in the salute ceremony.

They also placed wreaths on the Martyrs' Memorial.

Prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred policemen, and the security of the country and the nation.

Senior officers met the families of martyrs and expressed affection with their children.

RPO Alpa on the occasion said that the nation was indebted to the martyrs of the police, whose great sacrifices were a source of pride for the department.

CPO Hamdani said that 122 personnel of the Rawalpindi Police had sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation.

The great sons of the soil would always be remembered by the nation, he added.

At the end of the ceremony, the RPO, CPO and other officers had a lunch with the families of the martyrs at Altaf Hussain Shaheed Mess.

Quran Khawani was also held at the Police Lines' Jamia Mosque.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

3 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

4 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

5 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

5 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

5 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

5 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

6 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

6 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

6 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

6 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan