Saleem Memon For Rehabilitation Of Badin Bus Terminal In Hyderabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Saleem Memon has called for the immediate rehabilitation of the historic Badin Bus Terminal in Hyderabad.
In a letter addressed to the Senior Minister for Transport & Mass Transit, Government of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon Saleem Memon expressed grave concern over the deteriorated condition of the terminal, once a well-organized and vibrant hub of intercity transportation, which has now become entirely non-functional due to years of neglect.
As a result of the terminal’s closure, illegal van, car and bus stands have emerged across various areas of the city, reportedly with the backing or negligence of certain transport department officials and elements within the traffic police.
This unregulated and unauthorized transport network has not only crippled the traffic system of Hyderabad but has also deprived the Sindh Government of significant revenue.
In such circumstances, restoring and upgrading the Badin Bus terminal in line with modern requirements is no longer optional but imperative.
He added that this restoration would bring order and discipline to the city's transportation system, enhance public convenience and generate a substantial revenue stream for the provincial government.
While highlighting the importance of the People's Bus Service (PBS), Saleem Memon further stated that Hyderabad, being one of the largest and busiest cities in Sindh, urgently requires an expansion of this service with additional routes.
He informed that HCSTSI has already submitted a formal request to Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, urging for the early launch of the service. Citizens have long awaited a safe, modern, and dignified public transport solution and they expect the same facilities that have already been extended to other major cities of Sindh.
Chamber President expressed hope that Sharjeel Inam Memon, himself an elected representative and proud son of Hyderabad, will utilize his current position to ensure the city receives the public transport infrastructure it rightfully deserves.
In conclusion, HCSTSI President called on the Honourable Minister to take concrete and immediate steps for both the rehabilitation of the Badin Bus Terminal and the launch of the Peoples Bus Service in Hyderabad.
He asserted that these actions would not only help alleviate the city's escalating traffic challenges but also provide citizens with safe, organized and quality public transport facilities, which is their fundamental right.
