APCA express strong reservations over cut in HEC Budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Federal Chairman, All Pakistan Clerk Association (APCA) Syed Gulfraz Hussain Kazmi has expressed serious concern over the reduction in HEC's annual budget for the higher education sector in the financial year 22-2023.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that the country's universities were already facing financial difficulties.

Therefore, he said, the move by the finance ministry would not only adversely affect the country's education structure, but would also make it impossible for employees and faculty to pay salaries and pensions.

He added that cut in the annual budget of the Higher Education Commission would also increase children's fees.

From the APCA Federal platform, Kazmi said, we call on the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Minister of Finance, and the Minister of Education to address this issue as soon as possible and to save the future of millions of students and thousands of employees from being darkened by increasing the annual budget of HEC.