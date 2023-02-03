Apex Committee assures protection of life & property at every cost

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Apex Committee Friday expressed determination to protect life and property of the people at every cost and make an example out of the terrorists who shed blood of Pakistanis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the important meeting of the Apex Committee held here at the Governor House.

The committee assured the nation that those who attacked innocent Pakistanis, would be punished and the government would come up to its expectations.

The meeting reviewed, in detail, the incidents of terrorism, particularly the suicide attack on the mosque in Police Lines Peshawar on January 30 and its aftermath.

The officials of the intelligence agencies briefed the participants about the overall security situation and the action taken against the terrorists.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari updated the meeting about the ongoing investigation into the suicide attack.

He said they had identified with the help of the videos, the method and route, used by the attacker to enter the Police Lines.

The participants prayed for the elevation of ranks of martyrs in Jannah, grant of patience and fortitude to the bereaved families, and for early recovery of the injured.

While sympathizing with the affected families, the meeting assured that the blood of the martyrs would not go waste, and the government and the nation stood with the heirs of the martyred.

