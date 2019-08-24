UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APG Holds No Power To Put Any Country On Grey, Black List Of FATF: Hamad Azhar

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

APG holds no power to put any country on grey, black list of FATF: Hamad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hamad Azhar on Friday said that Asia Pacific Group didn't have any authority to put any country on black or grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the India had failed to push Pakistan into grey list of Financial Action Task Force.

The present government had presented the case of Pakistan effectively at forum of FATF, he said.

The concerned group dealing the FATF would see better results in near future regarding Pakistan, the minister said.

To a question Hamad Azhar said that incumbent government had taken all important steps for removing the concerns of FATF group.

The American delegation visited Pakistan recently had also commended the role and steps taken by the present government regarding FATF.

Replying to another query, he said that joint working group meeting of FATF would be held in September or October this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan India September October Financial Action Task Force All Government Asia

Recent Stories

International Koktebel Jazz Party Festival in Crim ..

9 minutes ago

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

46 minutes ago

Lahore High Court suspends notification for amendm ..

11 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

41 minutes ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

41 minutes ago

French Prosecutors Open Preliminary Investigation ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.