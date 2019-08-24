APG holds no power to put any country on grey, black list of FATF: Hamad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hamad Azhar on Friday said that Asia Pacific Group didn't have any authority to put any country on black or grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the India had failed to push Pakistan into grey list of Financial Action Task Force.

The present government had presented the case of Pakistan effectively at forum of FATF, he said.

The concerned group dealing the FATF would see better results in near future regarding Pakistan, the minister said.

To a question Hamad Azhar said that incumbent government had taken all important steps for removing the concerns of FATF group.

The American delegation visited Pakistan recently had also commended the role and steps taken by the present government regarding FATF.

Replying to another query, he said that joint working group meeting of FATF would be held in September or October this year.