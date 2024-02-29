APHC-AJK condemns ban on Muslim Conference in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has strongly condemned the ban imposed by the BJP-led Indian government on the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian Home Ministry, yesterday, issued a notification declaring the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir led by Prof Abdul Ghani Butt and another faction led by Ghulam Nabi Sumji as banned under the black law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for five years.

APHC-AJK Convener Mehmood Ahmad Saghar and other Hurriyat leaders including Altaf Hussain Wani, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiyaz Wani, Zahid Safi, and Adeel Mushtaq Wani in their statements issued in Islamabad said that the Indian authorities decision to declare Kashmiri political parties as unlawful associations were part of Modi regime’s relentless campaign to crush the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle, suppress dissent and consolidate its illegal occupation.

The APHC-AJK leader said that banning a political organization on false and fabricated charges was a disgrace to democracy. Any voice raised for justice has never been silenced by such arbitrary tactics, they maintained.

These arbitrary measures, they said, were not only against the democratic norms but a flagrant violation of basic human rights and international humanitarian law.

“All that India needs to realize is that it cannot crush the Kashmiris’ ongoing legitimate struggle by imposing sanctions on political activists and their activities”, they said, adding that such colonial-era tactics won’t help New Delhi to prevent Kashmiris from pursuing their just cause for which they have offered unprecedented sacrifices.

They said the APHC and its affiliated parties have always maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory recognized by the United Nations, adding New Dlehi’s brutal measures and illegal orders will neither alter this status nor affect the Kashmiris stand on their genuine demand of right to self-determination.

The APHC-AJK leaders urged the United Nations, European Union, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation to come forward and save the people of IIOJK from Modi regime’s aggression and its Hindutva policies and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions to establish peace in the region.