APHC-AJK leaders termed Indian Republic Day as Black Day for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leaders have said that India is not a democratic but a Hindutva terrorist state and a colonial power.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC-AJK leaders including Muhammad Sultan Butt, Imtiyaz Wani, Shaikh Yaqoob, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Zahid Safi, Zahid Ashraf, Advocate Pervaiz Ahmed Shah and Syed Aijaz Rehmani in their statements issued in Islamabad said a country which has snatched all democratic and fundamental rights of Kashmiris has no right to celebrate its Republic Day.

They said India’s expansionist designs pose a serious threat to regional and global peace. They said the RSS-backed Narendra Modi-led Indian government is not only hell bent to wipe out Kashmiris and impose Hindutva agenda on them but has declared a war against the minorities, particularly Muslims, in India.

The APHC-AJK leaders termed the Indian Republic Day as a Black Day for Kashmiris. They said over one million Indian troops are committing heinous crimes against humanity with total impunity in occupied Kashmir.

They urged the Kashmiris all over the world to hold protest demonstrations on 26 January to draw the world’s attention towards the Indian crimes in the occupied territory.

They also appealed to the international community to take cognizance of the grim situation in occupied Kashmir and play a role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.