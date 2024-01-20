APHC-AJK Leaders Termed Indian Republic Day As Black Day For Kashmiris
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leaders have said that India is not a democratic but a Hindutva terrorist state and a colonial power.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC-AJK leaders including Muhammad Sultan Butt, Imtiyaz Wani, Shaikh Yaqoob, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Zahid Safi, Zahid Ashraf, Advocate Pervaiz Ahmed Shah and Syed Aijaz Rehmani in their statements issued in Islamabad said a country which has snatched all democratic and fundamental rights of Kashmiris has no right to celebrate its Republic Day.
They said India’s expansionist designs pose a serious threat to regional and global peace. They said the RSS-backed Narendra Modi-led Indian government is not only hell bent to wipe out Kashmiris and impose Hindutva agenda on them but has declared a war against the minorities, particularly Muslims, in India.
The APHC-AJK leaders termed the Indian Republic Day as a Black Day for Kashmiris. They said over one million Indian troops are committing heinous crimes against humanity with total impunity in occupied Kashmir.
They urged the Kashmiris all over the world to hold protest demonstrations on 26 January to draw the world’s attention towards the Indian crimes in the occupied territory.
They also appealed to the international community to take cognizance of the grim situation in occupied Kashmir and play a role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.
Recent Stories
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wind chill weather still in effect in Bahawalpur10 minutes ago
-
Tourism secretary visits Soon Valley10 minutes ago
-
Artificial inflation hits hard amid extreme winter in south Punjab20 minutes ago
-
Campaign against hoarding, overcharging continues20 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Sindh20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to ensure implementation of ECP's Code of Conduct20 minutes ago
-
India committing massacres in IIOJK to intimidate Kashmiris30 minutes ago
-
Nine outlaws including three political candidates booked40 minutes ago
-
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM44 minutes ago
-
Birth anniversary of eminent poet, columnist Jamiluddin Aali observed50 minutes ago
-
PPP to clean sweep general elections; says Abbasi60 minutes ago