APHC concerned about Hurriyat leaders' plight in jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, the prisoners of conscience, who have been deprived of their fundamental rights as prisoners of conscience.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar lashed out at the fascist Indian jail authorities and said that the inhuman behaviour meted out to the Hurriyat leaders and activists in the hell-like jails of India and within the occupied territory has no comparison in the human history.

He said, the Hurriyat leadership, incarcerated on flimsy and fabricated charges are humiliated and disrespected in jails and are treated as worst criminals, said the spokesman. Dozens of aged leaders and activists have been suffering from multiple ailments but they are not provided necessary medical treatment, suitable diet and hygienic lodgings within the jails, he added.

The spokesman, paying glorious tributes to the steadfastness and strong commitment of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, said that incarcerated Chairman of APHC, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Vice Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Hamid Fayaz, Dr Qasim, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheedah Nasreen, Fàhmidah Sofi, Dr GM Butt, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Maqsood Ahamad Butt, Mohammed Ayoub Dar, Muhammad Yousaf Mir, Muhammad Yousaf Falahi, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahamad Khan, Peer Saifullah, Shahidul islam, Farooq Ahamad Dar, Shaukat Ahmad Khan, GH.

Qadir Butt, Shakeel Yousaf, Shahid Yousuf, Mujahid Sehrai, Rashid Sehrai, Muhammad Rafiq Ganaie, Assdullah Parray, Zahoor Butt,Ghazanfar Iqbal, Arif Wani, Nazir Khan, Arif Najar, Asif Sultan, Adil Zargar, Iqbal Ahmed, Abdul Rashid Lone and thousands of other illegally detained leaders and activists of the resistance movement were languishing in Tihar, Agra, Jodhpur, Karnal, Jejhar and other jails.

The APHC spokesman urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights, Amnesty International, Asia Watch and International Committee of the Red Cross to impress upon India to allow them to take on spot account of the pathetic conditions of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

He appealed to the United Nations to take serious action against Indian brutalities inflicted on the innocent freedom-loving prisoners lodged in Indian jails and help resolve the Kashmir dispute so that durable peace could be established in the region.