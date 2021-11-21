UrduPoint.com

APHC Concerned About Hurriyat Leaders' Plight In Jails

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:50 PM

APHC concerned about Hurriyat leaders' plight in jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, the prisoners of conscience, who have been deprived of their fundamental rights as prisoners of conscience.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar lashed out at the fascist Indian jail authorities and said that the inhuman behaviour meted out to the Hurriyat leaders and activists in the hell-like jails of India and within the occupied territory has no comparison in the human history.

He said, the Hurriyat leadership, incarcerated on flimsy and fabricated charges are humiliated and disrespected in jails and are treated as worst criminals, said the spokesman. Dozens of aged leaders and activists have been suffering from multiple ailments but they are not provided necessary medical treatment, suitable diet and hygienic lodgings within the jails, he added.

The spokesman, paying glorious tributes to the steadfastness and strong commitment of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, said that incarcerated Chairman of APHC, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Vice Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Hamid Fayaz, Dr Qasim, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheedah Nasreen, Fàhmidah Sofi, Dr GM Butt, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Maqsood Ahamad Butt, Mohammed Ayoub Dar, Muhammad Yousaf Mir, Muhammad Yousaf Falahi, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahamad Khan, Peer Saifullah, Shahidul islam, Farooq Ahamad Dar, Shaukat Ahmad Khan, GH.

Qadir Butt, Shakeel Yousaf, Shahid Yousuf, Mujahid Sehrai, Rashid Sehrai, Muhammad Rafiq Ganaie, Assdullah Parray, Zahoor Butt,Ghazanfar Iqbal, Arif Wani, Nazir Khan, Arif Najar, Asif Sultan, Adil Zargar, Iqbal Ahmed, Abdul Rashid Lone and thousands of other illegally detained leaders and activists of the resistance movement were languishing in Tihar, Agra, Jodhpur, Karnal, Jejhar and other jails.

The APHC spokesman urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights, Amnesty International, Asia Watch and International Committee of the Red Cross to impress upon India to allow them to take on spot account of the pathetic conditions of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

He appealed to the United Nations to take serious action against Indian brutalities inflicted on the innocent freedom-loving prisoners lodged in Indian jails and help resolve the Kashmir dispute so that durable peace could be established in the region.

Related Topics

India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jail Amnesty International Rashid Karnal Jammu Agra Srinagar Jodhpur Shahid Yousuf Shakeel Criminals Media All From General Motors Asia

Recent Stories

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Fede ..

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Federal Competitiveness and Statis ..

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews UoSâ€™s plans for the ATLAS ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoSâ€™s plans for the ATLAS collaboration

36 minutes ago
 13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative of Sultan of Oman at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.