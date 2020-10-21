UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APHC Strongly Condemns Modi Regime's Anti-media Actions In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 09:50 AM

APHC strongly condemns Modi regime's anti-media actions in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the brutal actions of Modi-led fascist India against media outlets and journalist fraternity.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly reacted to the sealing of the office of English daily, Kashmir Time, by Indian authorities in Srinagar and described the act as an attempt to silence the local press in the occupied territory.

He said that such an act is part of India's nefarious designs to muzzle media and press freedom in the territory.

Terming it as an atrocious act against the press freedom, the spokesman said that the policy of intimidation and coercion against the media community was meant to block the outside world from getting aware of the ground situation in IIOJK.

The statement while urging the international community to take notice of the Indian brutal actions against the media said the beating of local journalists during siege and search operations by the Indian forces has become a routine in the occupied territory.

Related Topics

India World Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

1,024 publishers, 60 cultural figures at 39th Shar ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed highlights strong, dynamic UAE- ..

9 hours ago

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

9 hours ago

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

10 hours ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.