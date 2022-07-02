APHC urges world to help stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders and its constituent organizations, condemning the killing and arrest spree unleashed by Indian forces' personnel in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have urged the United Nations and the world community to play a role in putting an immediate halt to the Indian state terrorism in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Hurriyat leaders and organizations, including Jameel Ahmad, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in their separate statements have voiced serious concern over the continued bloodshed and killings in IIOJK.

They said that the subjugated Kashmiris had been left on the mercy of over one million Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel.

Paying rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in the month of June, the statements deplored that the people of Kashmir had even been deprived of the right to bury their beloved ones and the funeral prayers stand prohibited.

They said that the Hindutva BJP-led fascist Indian government must realize that repressive measures had yielded nothing for it and the brave people of Kashmir had defeated the Indian illegal occupation, morally and politically.

The statements urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to take cognizance of the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

The international community could not remain a silent spectator in such a grave situation, they said, adding that it was its responsibility to persuade India to start dialogue for settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute and give the people of the IIOJK a chance to decide their political future by themselves.