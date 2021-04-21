UrduPoint.com
APHC Urges World To Take Notice Of Extrajudicial Killings Of Kashmiris During Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 10:20 AM

APHC urges world to take notice of extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Wednesday urged the UN and world human rights bodies including the Amnesty International to take notice of extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC condemned the reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces on Kashmiri men, women and children in nook and corner of the territory.

The APHC spokesman said IIOJK was facing a martial law-like situation where fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people were trampled by the occupational forces during nocturnal raids even in the ongoing holy month of Ramazan.

He said, the pro-freedom leadership was implicated under frivolous charges for demanding Kashmiris' legitimate right to self-determination.

The APHC said youth were killed under the garb of so-called cordon and search operations.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Yasmeen Raja, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement in their statements appealed to the international community and human rights organizations to put pressure on India to end its brutalities and settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations and UN resolutions.

They paid rich tributes to prominent freedom leader S Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary.

Rights defender Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement called upon India to immediately cancel the Amarnath yatra amid the spike in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, power outages during Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh hours sparked protests in several areas of Pulwama, Baramulla and Srinagar districts.

The inhabitants of Litar village in Pulwama protesting Delhi-led occupational regime's anti-Islam and anti-Kashmir policies came out of their houses during Sehri time and blocked Litar-Pulwama road. Indian forces had to intervene to clear the road.

The residents in various localities in Sopore while protesting the callous attitude of the authorities said the power cuts have become more frequent at Sehri and Iftar timings.

