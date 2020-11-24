Application filed to release Shehbaz, Hamza on parole: Attaullah Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) deputy secretary general Attaullah Tarar on Monday said that an application had been filed in Lahore Deputy Commissioner's office for release of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on parole.

Talking to media here, he said that copy of the parole application had also been sent to Additional Chief Secretary Home and Inspector General Prisons for release of the under-trial prisoners of Kot Lakhpat Jail for at least two weeks.

He said it was urgent to release Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly, and Hamza Shehbaz, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly for two weeks due to funeral arrangements and condolence of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Tarar said that efforts were being made to bring the body of late Begum Shamim Akhtar in the country on Tuesday (tomorrow) but it depended on documented procedures.