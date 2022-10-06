Applications invited for Aurora Tech Award from IT startups women

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The women entrepreneurs in information technology have been invited to submit contest applications for the Aurora Tech Award.

The schedule for the submission : Entries should be submitted between October 3 and December 2, 2022. Finalist announcement date is February 27, 2023 Final assessments and announcement of winners will be made on March 8, 2023. community. The applications can be submitted via the award's website at auroratechaward.com., Communication Manager of inDrive Miss Sidra Kiran Khan told.

This prestigious award was established in 2021 by inDriver, a global IT and transportation platform, to recognize women IT entrepreneurs impacting very positively through their startups on world development. Besides the recognition, through cash prizes their projects will be financially supported and gender stereotypes in IT will be broken down. First prize will be $30,000, second $20,000 and third $10,000.

Gender stereotypes in the IT industry are still relevant in today's society. Recent studies show that investors are hesitant to invest in businesses started by women. Talented female professionals often encounter harsh suggestions that an IT career is not a good choice for them.

The purpose of the Aurora Tech Award is to discredit this perception and give a boost to women in the IT sector. Despite many barriers and challenges women do face, they are creating and successfully running unique IT projects such as driverless vehicles. They are making a difference in various fields of study including medicine and science. Remaining true to its mission to fight for justice and equity, inDriver has created this award to give women the opportunity to develop and maximize their potential in IT profession.

The contest is now open for eligible applicants.

How to participate : Any woman founder or co-founder of an IT startup can apply for the Aurora Tech Award. The company must have been founded not five years ago. The application should be submitted in the form of a presentation, including the following information: 1. The applicant's key achievements: A short bio detailing the challenges the applicant had to face while working on her startup, as well as a description of the professional qualities and traits that helped her in responding to these challenges with success.

2. The startup's successes. An in-depth description of the company and its achievements, and an explanation of how the startup contributes to making the world a better place.

3. The reason for the nomination A comprehensive explanation of how winning the award will affect the life of the applicant, her company, or a particular community.Applications can be submitted via the award's website at auroratechaward.com.

The panel of judges will include prominent female IT entrepreneurs, the winners of last year's Aurora Tech Award, and key industry experts. There will only be one winner per category, and the prize can be awarded to a contestant from any of the participating countries. In addition to the prizes, the entrepreneurs will gain access to the inDriver mentorship program.

inDriver, based in Mountain View, California, is a global IT and transportation platform inDriver is one of the world's fastest growing online ride-hailing services. Its services are available in over 700 cities in 47 countries throughout the world. The company's App has been downloaded over 150 million times. inDriver offers other services, including intercity transportation, freight and cargo services, as well as delivery services in different markets of operations.