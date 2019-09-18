Appointment of teachers against 822 vacant posts for 3 RWP Tehsils approved

Hiring new teachers on 822 vacancies for three hilly and backward Tehsils of district Rawalpindi have been approved by Punjab government

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Hiring new teachers on 822 vacancies for three hilly and backward Tehsils of district Rawalpindi have been approved by Punjab government.

New appointments will be made through Public Service Commission till 31 December on merit.

