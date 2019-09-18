UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Appointment Of Teachers Against 822 Vacant Posts For 3 RWP Tehsils Approved

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 12:33 PM

Appointment of teachers against 822 vacant posts for 3 RWP Tehsils approved

Hiring new teachers on 822 vacancies for three hilly and backward Tehsils of district Rawalpindi have been approved by Punjab government

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Hiring new teachers on 822 vacancies for three hilly and backward Tehsils of district Rawalpindi have been approved by Punjab government.

New appointments will be made through Public Service Commission till 31 December on merit.

Punjab Government has approved to appoint male and female teachers in Primary, middle and High secondary schools on 822 vacancies in three hilly and backward Tahsils of Rawalpindi.Appointments will be made through Punjab Public Service Commission till 31 December on merit

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Male Rawalpindi December PPSC Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

HRCP voices deep concern about govt's special medi ..

2 minutes ago

Cargo plane carrying four missing in eastern Indon ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) provincial assemb ..

7 minutes ago

Money laundering, Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Hamza S ..

7 minutes ago

Netanyahu, Gantz deadlocked with nearly all votes ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Reduced Investments Into US National Debt t ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.