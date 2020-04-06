UrduPoint.com
Apr 7 Last Date For Registration Under Insaf Imdad Programme, Payments To Begin From Apr 10: Dareshak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Apr 7 last date for registration under Insaf Imdad programme, payments to begin from Apr 10: Dareshak

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::Punjab livestock minister and focal person for anti-coronavirus measures Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak Monday urged the people to apply online for the Insaf Imdad programme before Apr 7 deadline to get financial assistance.

Talking to APP at Jampur after a visit to quarantine centre in Fazalpur, Dareshak said payments under Punjab government's Insaf Imdad programme would begin from Apr 10.

He said the government was going to introduce a foolproof mechanism to reach out to the deserving people and provide them assistance at their door step to help them offset the impact of lockdown on their livelihood.

He said the PTI government would not leave the poor and destitute alone in these testing times and will stand by them till the troubled times were over.

He said Pakistani nation would soon be out of the challenging circumstances by virtue of their resilience and the relief packages announced by the Federal and provincial governments.

The minister said the tiger force announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon be active to help the people facing lockdown.

Earlier, during visit to Fazalpur quarantine centre, deputy commissioner Zulfiqar Ali Kharal apprised the minister of the arrangements made for treatment of confirmed COVID-19 patients including 62 Zaireen and one local person.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and lauded the doctors, paramedical staff, nurses and employees of other departments for performing duty in challenging environment.

More Stories From Pakistan

