UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Archaeologists Start Excavation At 2000 Years Old Buddhist Site In Swat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Archaeologists start excavation at 2000 years old Buddhist site in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started scientific archaeological excavations at 2000 years old Buddhist site of Aba Saib Chena in Swat district.

Aba Saib Chena is Swat region's biggest Bhuddhist complex and this is first excavation of this site by Archeology Department, said Director Archeology and Museums, Dr. Abdul Samad Khan.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Director Archeology said professional team of archeology and conservation has started work at the site and in the initial days we found four big stupas, monasteries and other settlements including small stupas.

"Archaeological findings at this site will add new information to history of Buddhism and promote religious tourism in KP," Samad remarked.

Aba Saib Chena has remained a center of Buddhist civilization and the antiquities recovered from the site dates back to Ist century AD, 2000 years old, he disclosed. Other recoveries included coins, Buddhist painting, traces of fresco paintings etc.

The excavation has been started around a month earlier and will continue for three to four months for completion.

Director Archeology and Museum KP expressed the hope that the discovering from this site would reshape the history of this region and new information would be explored which will enhance archaeological importance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Century Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Aba SITE From

Recent Stories

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

43 minutes ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

59 minutes ago

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

2 hours ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

1 hour ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

1 hour ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.