Archaeologists start excavation at 2000 years old Buddhist site in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started scientific archaeological excavations at 2000 years old Buddhist site of Aba Saib Chena in Swat district.

Aba Saib Chena is Swat region's biggest Bhuddhist complex and this is first excavation of this site by Archeology Department, said Director Archeology and Museums, Dr. Abdul Samad Khan.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Director Archeology said professional team of archeology and conservation has started work at the site and in the initial days we found four big stupas, monasteries and other settlements including small stupas.

"Archaeological findings at this site will add new information to history of Buddhism and promote religious tourism in KP," Samad remarked.

Aba Saib Chena has remained a center of Buddhist civilization and the antiquities recovered from the site dates back to Ist century AD, 2000 years old, he disclosed. Other recoveries included coins, Buddhist painting, traces of fresco paintings etc.

The excavation has been started around a month earlier and will continue for three to four months for completion.

Director Archeology and Museum KP expressed the hope that the discovering from this site would reshape the history of this region and new information would be explored which will enhance archaeological importance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.