Army arranges medical camp in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army's Frontier Corps South arranged a medical camp in South Waziristan to provide free medical facilities to the people,said a local administration.

The camp was organized in Shawal tehsil wherein army doctors conducted medical checkups and provided medicines to the people.

Around 170 patients were treated and provided free of charge medicines.

The doctor said with the arrival of winter, complaints regarding seasonal ailments like cough, flu, fever and chest infection were received which prompted for conducting a free medical camp for the local population.

The local people highly hailed the Pak army for arranging medical camp and demanded such facilities on daily basis.