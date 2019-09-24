Army Aviation completes aerial survey for damage assessment in quake hit towns of AJK

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Army's experts have completed aerial survey of the quake stricken areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Mirpur, Jarikas and Jatlan where relief and rescue operation had already been launched

An earthquake with 5.

8 intensity had struck various parts of the country including AJK on Tuesday afternoon.

"Pakistan Army aviation helicopters have completed aerial survey for damage assessment in Mirpur, Jarikas and Jatlan areas, " media update by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here stated.

Army teams have reached earthquake hit areas of Mirpur, Jatlan and Jarikas where rescue efforts are initiated, it added.