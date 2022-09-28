Army, civil administration rescue flood affectees in Sindh: GOC

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The General Officer Commanding (GOC) Hyderabad Major General Dilawer Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan Army along with civil administration rescued flood affectees and shifted them to safer places in flood emergency situation in Sindh.

He said this while addressing the faculty members and the students of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro.

He said Pak Army and civil administration worked round the clock to help the needy during this hour of trial and saved lives of hundreds of people.

Major General Dilawar Khan said although the Meteorological Department had predicted rains, but no one expected severe flooding.

He suggested that there was a dire need to devise a comprehensive plan for a better use of rain water in future.

The GOC urged the students to focus more on research and utilize their potential so that country could be served in a better way.

Addressing the ceremony, Mehran University Vice Chancellor Taha Hussain Ali urged the students to go and observe in the field as this institution wants to make them not only best engineers but also good human beings.

Speaking on the occasion, former Vice Chancellor Muhammad Aslam Uqaili told the participants that the Swat operation against terrorists was led by Major General Dilawar Khan, which restored peace in the country.

Earlier, the GOC was given presentation about project designed by MUET professors to avert train accidents. The project had been designed by Prof. Dr Bhawani Shankar Chaudhry, Prof. Tanveer Hussain Phulpoto and Dr. Zakir Shaikh.

The GOC also visited water laboratories and inspected its different sections.