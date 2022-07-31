Army, FC relief activities underway in flood affected areas: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) continued flood relief activities in various flood-hit-areas of the country where troops were busy in rescue and relief efforts apart from providing medical care and opening up communication infrastructure.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday while issuing fresh flood update, said.

It said as per the prevailing rivers situation, all rivers were flowing normal except Indus that was witnessing a low flood at Attock , Tarbela, Chashma, and Guddu. A low flood at Warsak and medium flood at Nowshehra in River Kabul were also recorded.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a maximum 133 mm rain was recorded in Mardan followed by Mohmand (85 mm). After massive rain, dewatering efforts were carried out in Mardan whereas flash floods were reported in local nullahs of Mohmand District.

In Southern Punjab, all hill torrents were flowing normal except some increased flow in Mithawan, Kaha and Sanghar Hill torrents.

The local commanders visited Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan where relief items were distributed among flood affectees. The medical camps were also established in both districts.

In Balochistan, Jhal Magsi, complete connectivity of Gandhawa was restored and there was no isolated area in Gandhawa and it's surroundings whereas relief activities were underway. The Army Medical Camp treated some 115 patients.

In Khuzdar, M-8 route was still cut off and work on resumption of connectivity was underway.

Moreover, the field Medical Camp established by CMH Khuzdar and FC in Hafizabad treated some 145 affected people.

In Naseerabad, there was no rain recorded throughout the day and relief activities were underway for affected population of Babakot and Gandakha.

The forces also distributed ration and cooked food among flood victims whereas field Medical Camp in Gandakha treated various patients.

In Chaman, no rain was recorded whereas Bab-e-Dosti was fully functional. In Noshki, no rain was recorded on Sunday in the area where relief efforts were underway for stranded population. Moreover, cooked meals were served to over 1,000 people. The N-40 was damaged at three places which was repaired and traffic had resumed.

In Lasbela, the situation was stabilizing as no rain was reported in the area. As many as five field medical camps were providing medical care in Naka, Bela, Duddar, Hub and Gadani. The affected N-25 route was opened whereas repair work on bridges was underway.

The General Officer Commanding at Gawadar visited Hub and Uthal.

And also two sorties of MI-17 were conducted and 1,500 kilogrammes of ration items were distributed in Hub and Uthal.

In Kila Saifullah, rainfall was reported in entire Kila Saifullah District. In Muslim Bagh, Field Medical camp was established at Khazina treated more than 200 patients.

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB), two mudslides reported near Sikandarabad at Karakorum Highway (KKH) where the road was opened for one way traffic by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO).