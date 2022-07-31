UrduPoint.com

Army, FC Relief Activities Underway In Flood Affected Areas: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Army, FC relief activities underway in flood affected areas: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) continued flood relief activities in various flood-hit-areas of the country where troops were busy in rescue and relief efforts apart from providing medical care and opening up communication infrastructure.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday while issuing fresh flood update, said.

It said as per the prevailing rivers situation, all rivers were flowing normal except Indus that was witnessing a low flood at Attock , Tarbela, Chashma, and Guddu. A low flood at Warsak and medium flood at Nowshehra in River Kabul were also recorded.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a maximum 133 mm rain was recorded in Mardan followed by Mohmand (85 mm). After massive rain, dewatering efforts were carried out in Mardan whereas flash floods were reported in local nullahs of Mohmand District.

In Southern Punjab, all hill torrents were flowing normal except some increased flow in Mithawan, Kaha and Sanghar Hill torrents.

The local commanders visited Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan where relief items were distributed among flood affectees. The medical camps were also established in both districts.

In Balochistan, Jhal Magsi, complete connectivity of Gandhawa was restored and there was no isolated area in Gandhawa and it's surroundings whereas relief activities were underway. The Army Medical Camp treated some 115 patients.

In Khuzdar, M-8 route was still cut off and work on resumption of connectivity was underway.

Moreover, the field Medical Camp established by CMH Khuzdar and FC in Hafizabad treated some 145 affected people.

In Naseerabad, there was no rain recorded throughout the day and relief activities were underway for affected population of Babakot and Gandakha.

The forces also distributed ration and cooked food among flood victims whereas field Medical Camp in Gandakha treated various patients.

In Chaman, no rain was recorded whereas Bab-e-Dosti was fully functional. In Noshki, no rain was recorded on Sunday in the area where relief efforts were underway for stranded population. Moreover, cooked meals were served to over 1,000 people. The N-40 was damaged at three places which was repaired and traffic had resumed.

In Lasbela, the situation was stabilizing as no rain was reported in the area. As many as five field medical camps were providing medical care in Naka, Bela, Duddar, Hub and Gadani. The affected N-25 route was opened whereas repair work on bridges was underway.

The General Officer Commanding at Gawadar visited Hub and Uthal.

And also two sorties of MI-17 were conducted and 1,500 kilogrammes of ration items were distributed in Hub and Uthal.

In Kila Saifullah, rainfall was reported in entire Kila Saifullah District. In Muslim Bagh, Field Medical camp was established at Khazina treated more than 200 patients.

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB), two mudslides reported near Sikandarabad at Karakorum Highway (KKH) where the road was opened for one way traffic by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

Related Topics

Pakistan Kabul Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab Flood ISPR Road Traffic Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Dera Ghazi Khan Chaman Hafizabad Rajanpur Sanghar Khuzdar Lasbela Attock Uthal Bela Hub Bagh Sunday Muslim All From FWO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

14 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

14 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.