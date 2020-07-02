UrduPoint.com
Around 2.2 Mln Testing Kits Available In Country: NDMA Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Around 2.2 mln testing kits available in country: NDMA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Thursday said around 2.2 million testing kits were available in the country to diagnose patients of coronavirus.

Talking to ptv, he said some 135 laboratories were functioning across the country to conduct tests of the deadly virus.

The chairman said the public sector hospitals should not charge for the COVID-19 tests.

The Federal and provincial governments had provided all medical equipment and other facilities including Personal Protective Equipment to facilitate the coronavirus patients, he added.

