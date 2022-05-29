UrduPoint.com

Around 22,000 Tonnes Of Waste Removed During "Saaf Punjab" Drive; RWMC

Published May 29, 2022

Around 22,000 tonnes of waste removed during "Saaf Punjab" drive; RWMC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), in its four-month-long "Saaf Punjab" cleanliness drive, had removed over 22,000 tonnes of waste from all tehsils of the district from May 15.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked out to make the district environmental friendly on the directives of chief minister Punjab.

He informed that 230 vehicles, including mini dumpers, compactors, arm rollers, tractors, trolleys, and dumpers, had been utilized, while 3,964 trash trolleys had also been placed in various areas of the city to make the campaign successful.

He added that waste containers were repaired while mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing was also carried out during the campaign.

The spokesman informed that RWMC communication teams conducted its door to door campaign in the area of Dhoke Mangtal Union Council-4 today and distributed waste bags and pamphlets about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

In addition, they asked the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which led to the spread of dengue larvae and left no place wet or stagnant water.

Furthermore, he appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots.

