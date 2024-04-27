Arrangements Finalised To Hold Local Bodies By-elections
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday set up the Election Monitoring and Control Center for by-elections to be held on April 28 on vacant seats of local bodies.
Arrangements have been completed for by-elections to be held in chairman in Tehsil Council Darosh Chitral, Tangi Charsadda, Daraban DI Khan, Katlang Mardan, Dasu Kohistan and Blambat Lower Dir.
Polling will start on Sunday at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without any break. The polling staff have been sent to their polling stations on Saturday after being referred to the election materials including ballot papers.
In all these tehsil council by-elections, 33 candidates will contest. A total of 783,772 voters will exercise their right to vote.
A total of 568 polling stations have been established. Within which 1,720 polling booths have been constructed.
233 polling stations have been declared as highly sensitive. For which adequate security measures have been taken.
During any emergency can be contacted on telephone numbers 0919213214 and 0919213215.
