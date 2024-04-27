Open Menu

Arrangements Finalised To Hold Local Bodies By-elections

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Arrangements finalised to hold local bodies by-elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday set up the Election Monitoring and Control Center for by-elections to be held on April 28 on vacant seats of local bodies.

Arrangements have been completed for by-elections to be held in chairman in Tehsil Council Darosh Chitral, Tangi Charsadda, Daraban DI Khan, Katlang Mardan, Dasu Kohistan and Blambat Lower Dir.

Polling will start on Sunday at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without any break. The polling staff have been sent to their polling stations on Saturday after being referred to the election materials including ballot papers.

In all these tehsil council by-elections, 33 candidates will contest. A total of 783,772 voters will exercise their right to vote.

A total of 568 polling stations have been established. Within which 1,720 polling booths have been constructed.

233 polling stations have been declared as highly sensitive. For which adequate security measures have been taken.

During any emergency can be contacted on telephone numbers 0919213214 and 0919213215.

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Mardan Charsadda Chitral Dir Kohistan Tangi April Sunday All

Recent Stories

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

48 minutes ago
 PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

3 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

8 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

17 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

17 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan