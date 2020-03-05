UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements For Annual Urs Of Maulana Shafi Okarvi Finalized

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:37 PM

Arrangements for annual Urs of Maulana Shafi Okarvi finalized

All the necessary arrangements to observe the 37th annual Urs the founder of Jammat Ahl-e-Sunnat, Hazrat Maulana Muhammad Shafi Okarvi (RA) has been finalized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :All the necessary arrangements to observe the 37th annual Urs the founder of Jammat Ahl-e-Sunnat, Hazrat Maulana Muhammad Shafi Okarvi (RA) has been finalized.

The publication of the commemorative magazine by the Maulana Okarvi academy and subsequent release to over 50 countries as well as contacting the prominent Ulema, Sunni organizations and institutions has also been completed.

The two-day annual Urs celebrations would be held on March 12-13, in the Grand Mosque Gulzar-e-Habib, Gulistan Okarvi Soldier Bazar here.

Related Topics

Gulistan March Mosque All

Recent Stories

20-bed hospital providing first aid near Gaddafi S ..

4 minutes ago

Setting the Stage for the New Age, HUAWEI Y7p Goes ..

7 minutes ago

World Logistics Passport and ADGM’s green financ ..

10 minutes ago

Ministry of Education issues circular on Spring Br ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates acclaims the women flying high in aviatio ..

29 minutes ago

Egypt confirms 3rd coronavirus case

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.