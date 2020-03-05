Arrangements for annual Urs of Maulana Shafi Okarvi finalized

All the necessary arrangements to observe the 37th annual Urs the founder of Jammat Ahl-e-Sunnat, Hazrat Maulana Muhammad Shafi Okarvi (RA) has been finalized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :All the necessary arrangements to observe the 37th annual Urs the founder of Jammat Ahl-e-Sunnat, Hazrat Maulana Muhammad Shafi Okarvi (RA) has been finalized.

The publication of the commemorative magazine by the Maulana Okarvi academy and subsequent release to over 50 countries as well as contacting the prominent Ulema, Sunni organizations and institutions has also been completed.

The two-day annual Urs celebrations would be held on March 12-13, in the Grand Mosque Gulzar-e-Habib, Gulistan Okarvi Soldier Bazar here.