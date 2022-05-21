Arrangements for celebrations of Martyrdom Day (Jor Mela) held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :A high level meeting was held at the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) office here on Saturday with Deputy Secretary Shrine, Imran Gondal in the chair and discussed the arrangements for the celebrations of Martyrdom Day (Jor Mela) of 4th Guru of Sikh Religion Arjun Dev and Maharaja Ranjit Singh of Punjab.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh, Amjad Altaf, Dr Tanveer Mushtaq and other representative officers of police, Rangers, Railways and various other organizations participated in the meeting.

Imran Gondal said that on the instructions of ETPB Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani, security arrangements and others for guests from allover the world including India had been completed.

The main ceremony of the party would be held on June 16, while the anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh would be held on June 29 in Lahore.

PSGPC Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh said the Pakistan government had issued visas for comingguests and "we are extremely satisfied over the arrangements".