Arrangements For Livestock & Poultry Congress Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperatives Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mukhtiar Ahmad on Tuesday chaired a meeting and reviewed arrangements for a two-day International Livestock & Poultry Congress scheduled on March 2-3.

Besides, Director General (DG) Livestock (Extension), Dr Alamzeb, DG Research Ijaz Ali, DG Fisheries Dr Khisro Kaleem, officers of the department, representatives of livestock & poultry manufacturers and farmers attended the meeting at large.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Secretary Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperatives, Mukhtiar Ahmad spoke on the importance of the livestock sector and role of the department in meeting food security.

He termed the holding of the International Livestock & Poultry Congress a milestone towards the development of the livestock sector.

On this occasion, other speakers while stressing the importance of cooperation among the manufacturers' farmers and other organizations said that farms were playing a crucial role in the development of the livestock sector.

