Arrangements For PML-N Workers' Convention In Abbottabad Completed: Mohabbat Awan

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 08:02 PM

The district president of PML-N and former candidate of National Assembly NA-16 Malik Mohabbat Tuesday said that Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address a grand workers convention in Abbottabad on February 9 and all arrangements have been completed in this regard

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The district president of PML-N and former candidate of National Assembly NA-16 Malik Mohabbat Tuesday said that Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address a grand workers convention in Abbottabad on February 9 and all arrangements have been completed in this regard.

He expressed these views while addressing a luncheon held in honor of the Neighborhood/ Village Council and tehsil members at his residence.

District president PML-N said that the Muslim League is the only party that once again brought the country out of the crisis by ending the deprivations of the people and the country will again be on the path of development.

Malik Mohabbat Awan thanked the presidents of the district, tehsil and city organizations of the Pakistan Muslim League N and the nominated members of the tehsil.

While criticizing PTI he said the incompetent former provincial government is also responsible for the increase in the price of flour by creating an artificial flour crisis in KPK. PTI is responsible for all the current problems in the country.

Mohabbat Awan said that the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel was the agreement of the PTI government with the IMF which the PDM government has to fulfill. He said that despite the economic crisis, the coalition government is trying to solve the problems of the people and the government is taking all possible measures to control inflation.

