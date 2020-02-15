UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Regarding UN Secretary General's Arrival, Visit To Lahore Fort Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 04:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzaal has said that all departments should complete their arrangements in view of the coming visit of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to the provincial capital.

He said this during a meeting which was presided over by him and Additional Secretary Home Salman Ghani at Lahore Fort famously known as 'Shahi Qila' on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed the preparations in connection with the arrival of UN Secretary General to Lahore Fort.

Relevant authorities were directed to remove walk chalking from the route to Lahore Fort besides completing road patch work and removal of encroachments.

The meeting was also briefed about the visit of UN Secretary General to great Badshahi Mosque, tour on Rangeela Rickshaw, visit of 'Shahi Kitchen' and 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Lahore Waste Management Company had been directed to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements.

Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director Najam, Additional Deputy Commissioner General SafdarHussain Virk, Assistant Commissioner City and others also attended the meeting.

