UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Artificial Increase In Flour Prices Not To Be Allowed: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 08:04 PM

Artificial increase in flour prices not to be allowed: Minister

Punjab Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry on Saturday said artificial increase in flour prices would not be allowed as necessary measures had been taken in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry on Saturday said artificial increase in flour prices would not be allowed as necessary measures had been taken in this regard.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the prices of flour and demand & supply of wheat here.

Secretary Food Waqas Ali Mehmood, Director Food Wajid Ali Shah and Additional Director Food (Lahore) Muhammad Hussain Khokhar were also present.

The minister ordered for monitoring availability of flour from mills. Samiullah Chaudhry said for the ease of people, 20kg flour bag at subsidised rate of Rs 790 and 10kg bag at Rs 395 was available in the province.

The complaints lodged about the prices and availability of flour from various districts would be redressed, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab From Wheat

Recent Stories

UN Mission in Libya Says Country's Oil Facilities ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 18 Jan 2020

2 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission closes down 23,532 qu ..

2 minutes ago

Smuggled tobacco, cigarettes seized in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore confiscates 3 truc ..

15 minutes ago

PHAs directed to achieve tree plantation targets

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.