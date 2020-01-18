Artificial increase in flour prices not to be allowed: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry on Saturday said artificial increase in flour prices would not be allowed as necessary measures had been taken in this regard.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the prices of flour and demand & supply of wheat here.

Secretary Food Waqas Ali Mehmood, Director Food Wajid Ali Shah and Additional Director Food (Lahore) Muhammad Hussain Khokhar were also present.

The minister ordered for monitoring availability of flour from mills. Samiullah Chaudhry said for the ease of people, 20kg flour bag at subsidised rate of Rs 790 and 10kg bag at Rs 395 was available in the province.

The complaints lodged about the prices and availability of flour from various districts would be redressed, he added.