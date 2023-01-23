Arts council inaugurates Pakistan youth festival- 2023

Pakistan Youth Festival 2023 was grandly inaugurated by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Monday in which a large number of youth participated in the festival

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Youth Festival 2023 was grandly inaugurated by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Monday in which a large number of youth participated in the festival.

The festival was inaugurated by the well-known intellectual and writer Anwar Maqsood.

President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah and Vice-Chancellor of University of Karachi Khalid Iraqi also accompanied by him.

Ahmad Shah while addressing the opening ceremony, said that due to Covid, the youth festival could not be held for the last five years.

Vice Chancellor of University of Karachi, Khalid Iraqi, expressed his gratitude to the Arts Council for inviting him to the Youth Festival.

He said Anwar Maqsood is a great name of Pakistan, and he has been listening and readings of Anwar Maqsood since he was studying in matriculation.

On the opening day of the ongoing Pakistan Youth Festival, auditions of four different categories were held in which thousands of male and female students participated.

Audition of the remaining six categories will continue till 28 January.

While the closing ceremony of the festival will be held on 29 January. The famous singer Asim Azhar, Kashmir Band, Jambrooz, Mustafa Baloch stole the festival with their performances