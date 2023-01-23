UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Inaugurates Pakistan Youth Festival- 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Arts council inaugurates Pakistan youth festival- 2023

Pakistan Youth Festival 2023 was grandly inaugurated by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Monday in which a large number of youth participated in the festival

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Youth Festival 2023 was grandly inaugurated by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Monday in which a large number of youth participated in the festival.

The festival was inaugurated by the well-known intellectual and writer Anwar Maqsood.

President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah and Vice-Chancellor of University of Karachi Khalid Iraqi also accompanied by him.

Ahmad Shah while addressing the opening ceremony, said that due to Covid, the youth festival could not be held for the last five years.

Vice Chancellor of University of Karachi, Khalid Iraqi, expressed his gratitude to the Arts Council for inviting him to the Youth Festival.

He said Anwar Maqsood is a great name of Pakistan, and he has been listening and readings of Anwar Maqsood since he was studying in matriculation.

On the opening day of the ongoing Pakistan Youth Festival, auditions of four different categories were held in which thousands of male and female students participated.

Audition of the remaining six categories will continue till 28 January.

While the closing ceremony of the festival will be held on 29 January. The famous singer Asim Azhar, Kashmir Band, Jambrooz, Mustafa Baloch stole the festival with their performances

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Male January

Recent Stories

US House Democratic Leader Taps Schiff, Swalwell f ..

US House Democratic Leader Taps Schiff, Swalwell for Intelligence Panel - Letter

1 minute ago
 Strategy being formulated for quick resolution of ..

Strategy being formulated for quick resolution of taxpayers' problems: Tax Ombud ..

5 minutes ago
 Macron's Erratic Military Policy Shows Lack of Vis ..

Macron's Erratic Military Policy Shows Lack of Vision - Expert

5 minutes ago
 Election Commission directs to take back vehicles ..

Election Commission directs to take back vehicles from former CM Punjab, ministe ..

5 minutes ago
 Short-lived Kuwait cabinet resigns after parliamen ..

Short-lived Kuwait cabinet resigns after parliament disputes

5 minutes ago
 Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Holy Quran burn ..

Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Holy Quran burning

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.