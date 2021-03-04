Arts Council Karachi is all set to host 2nd Women Conference from March 6-7

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Arts Council (PAC) Karachi Mohammad Ahmed Shah on Thursday announced to organize the 2nd Women Conference on March 6-7, 2021 in Karachi.

Addressing a press conference, Ahmed Shah said that "We pay tribute to all the women who have excelled in every field. If women are put aside, all dreams of development are unfulfilled".

The Second Women's Conference is being organized in consultation with women experts in their respective fields." Ahmed Shah noted.

He said that "For the 2nd Women Conference, COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed strictly. The audience will be allowed to sit in the hall with a gap of one empty seat. Masks will be provided to those who come without them and hands will be sanitized at the entrance." said Ahmed Shah.

Secretary Arts Council Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi, rights activist Anis Haroon and writer & columnist Noor-ul-Huda Shah were also present.

Anis Haroon said "Economic empowerment is the most important thing in the world today.

The nations where women equally work as men are in power today. Women's fight is not against men but against patriarchy, which deprives them of their basic rights," he said.

Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi said that "One of our aspects should be that every child should have access to education. If a woman is not educated then her children cannot develop better. Education is an ornament to raise awareness and make women aware of their rights," he said.

This year the conference consists of sessions about women's mental and reproduction health, honor killing, economic empowerment, education, social issues, art, theatre, and dance.