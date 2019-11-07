UrduPoint.com
Artwork Of Students Showcased At Rawalpindi Art Of Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:57 PM

A two-day art and craft exhibition of the students of Rawalpindi Art of council (RAC) started here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :A two-day art and craft exhibition of the students of Rawalpindi Art of council (RAC) started here on Thursday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Rizwan Sharif, Executive Director, Punjab Council of the Arts.

Appreciating the artwork of the students, Rizwan Sharif said the new generation was talented and he was impressed by the artwork of students of Pothohar area.

He said the punjab government had also taken steps for the welfare of the artists like the Artists Support Fund and more facilities were being provided to art students at Art Councils in Punjab.

The works of art students enrolled in courses of textile designing, interior and fashion designing, flower making, candle making, painting and calligraphy were displayed.

Director RAC, Waqar Ahmed said that the artists are the beautiful face of our culture who highlight the culture of Pakistan in the country and abroad through their works and skills.

He added that Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi was playing its vital role in promoting cultural activities and providing ample space to the young students to explore their talent.

