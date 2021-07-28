Asaan Insaf Marakiz become functional at five police stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Asaan Insaf Marakiz have been made functional in five police stations of Peshawar to revamp the police service delivery.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the pilot project has established Asaan Insaf Markaiz at Hayatabad, University Town, Faqir Abad, Badhbeir and Chamkani police stations with the aim to make it more public friendly and improve public service delivery up to the expectations of the general public.

In the second phase, Asaan Insaf Marakiz would be set up at the remaining police stations of Peshawar in coming financial year which would be extended to the rest of the districts in the next phase.

Asaan Insaf Marakiz have the systematic management to maintain record of all visitors and to end tout culture, prompt registration of complaints and improved skills of investigation, live monitoring and control of police stations, activities and front desks with efficient system of service delivery.

Vulnerable Group Desks are also being established at Asaan Insaf Marakiz with the aim to protect vulnerable communities like women, children, transgender and elderly.

Similarly, establishment of investigation wing with improving core policing functions and Crime Scene Units is also a part of the project.