Asad Junejo Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Train Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:57 PM

Asad Junejo grieved over loss of lives in train accident

Chairman Standing Committee of Senate on Railways Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives after Jinnah Express rammed into a freight train in Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Standing Committee of Senate on Railways Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives after Jinnah Express rammed into a freight train in Hyderabad.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that the committee had directed for investigation of the matter minutely. The committee would ensure that all responsibles would be brought to justice, he added.

