Asad Junejo Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Train Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:57 PM
Chairman Standing Committee of Senate on Railways Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives after Jinnah Express rammed into a freight train in Hyderabad
In a statement on Thursday, he said that the committee had directed for investigation of the matter minutely. The committee would ensure that all responsibles would be brought to justice, he added.