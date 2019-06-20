Asad Junejo grieved over loss of lives in train accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Standing Committee of Senate on Railways Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives after Jinnah Express rammed into a freight train in Hyderabad

In a statement on Thursday, he said that the committee had directed for investigation of the matter minutely. The committee would ensure that all responsibles would be brought to justice, he added.