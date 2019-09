Asad Khokhar takes oath as Minister

(@imziishan)

Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Friday administered oath to Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Asad Khokhar as Minister in the Punjab Cabinet during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Friday administered oath to Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Asad Khokhar as Minister in the Punjab Cabinet during a solemn ceremony at the Governor 's House.

Malik Asad Khokhar was elected MPA from PP-168. Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar read out the notification of appointment.

Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Noman Langrial, Sardar Asif Nakai, Pir Saeed-ul-Hassan Qadri and Hafiz Ammar, MPAs and a large number of party workers attended the ceremony.