Asad Qaiser Inquiries About Health Of Iranian Counterpart

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

Asad Qaiser inquiries about health of Iranian counterpart

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday inquired about the health and well-being of Speaker of the Iranian Consultative Assembly Dr Ali Ardeshir Larijani through a letter.

He also prayed for his quick and complete recovery from illness.

Speaker Asad Qaiser in his letter sought blessings of Allah Almighty for health and long life of his Iranian counterpart and progress and prosperity of the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said coronavirus had posed a threat to the well-being of the entire humanity and the world should come together to combat the pandemic.

He further said with the aforesaid intent, the prime minister Imran Khan had called for lifting sanctions on Iran.

The speaker assured his Iranian counterpart of Pakistan's support in the difficult situation.

He prayed that brave people of Iran would soon overcome the problem.

The Letter had been dispatched to Tehran through diplomatic means for delivery to the Iranian speaker.

