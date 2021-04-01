UrduPoint.com
Asad Qaiser, Ziaullah Bangash Holds Video Link Meeting With Facebook Officials

Asad Qaiser, Ziaullah Bangash holds video link meeting with Facebook officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser and Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Zia Ullah Bangash had a video link meeting with Facebook officials Sarim Aziz Head of Public Policy South Asia and Sehar Tariq Public Policy Manager Pakistan.

Issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed at the meeting, reads a press statement issued here on Thursday.

Consultation and consideration of necessary legislation to turn on Facebook monetization in Pakistan was also discussed in the meeting.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and Facebook has decided to launch different training projects together in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Zia Ullah Bangash.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Zia Ullah Bangash assured necessary legislation to create a favorable environment for the commencement of Facebook Monetization.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser requested Facebook officials to enable the Pakistani youth to exercise their creativity by creating quality content and earn financial benefits.

Asad Qaiser praised Ziaullah Bangash for his efforts to materialize the vision of Digital Pakistan.

His efforts for engaging all stake holders on board involving the big tech especially Facebook were also applauded.

Our government is taking steps to empower the youth, e-commerce stands to be one of the most effective platform for the unemployed people of Pakistan. We are trying our best to remove all the hindrances for our youth, they added.

