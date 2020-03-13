UrduPoint.com
Asad Umar Performs Ground Breaking Of Girls Model College At G-13/1

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:06 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday performed ground breaking of a Model College for Girls here at G-13/1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday performed ground breaking of a Model College for Girls here at G-13/1.

The project would be completed at a cost of Rs 310 million and it would span over 16 kanals of land.

Addressing on the occasion, the minister said he had pledged with the people that he would resign if he failed to bring significant change in his constituency.

"Today the constituency is witnessing the development works worth billions of rupees which is a minor gift in returns to the people's love for him," he said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a new era of development had been initiated across the country.

He informed that funds for establishment of five new girls and boys degree colleges in Union Councils Mira Jafar and Jhangi Sydan to be completed at a cost of Rs 2 billion had been released which would help completion of the projects within given time.

Further he said that millions of rupees were also being spent on the up-gradation of all schools both in urban as well as rural areas of the Federal capital.

He said the people of this constituency had elected him and now it was his turn to fulfill his pledges made by them.

He said work on two hospitals with capacity of 200 beds each in G-11 and Tarnol areas, Tarnol flyover, the Rs 100 billion project of providing 100 million gallons of water to the city from Ghazi Barotha, five government dispensaries, and project of concrete streets in rural areas of NA-54 was being initiated.

