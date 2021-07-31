Asad urges Sindh govt to review its decisions about lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday urged the Sindh government to review its decisions regarding lockdown, especially those relating to closure of industries and transport

Talking to a private news channel, the minister welcomed some changes made by the provincial government in its Covid-19 related restrictions, but there was dire need to bring further changes in it.

Asad Umar expressed hope the Sindh government would hold detailed consultations on all matters in a meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday (tomorrow).

He said the NCOC was a national platform and its decisions were solely meant for betterment of the nation.

In fact that the coronavirus cases were increasing in Karachi metropolitan city and all stakeholders in NCOC could collectively protect the health and livelihoods of people of Sindh, he added.