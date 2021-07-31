UrduPoint.com

Asad Urges Sindh Govt To Review Its Decisions About Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 11:47 PM

Asad urges Sindh govt to review its decisions about lockdown

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday urged the Sindh government to review its decisions regarding lockdown, especially those relating to closure of industries and transport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday urged the Sindh government to review its decisions regarding lockdown, especially those relating to closure of industries and transport.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister welcomed some changes made by the provincial government in its Covid-19 related restrictions, but there was dire need to bring further changes in it.

Asad Umar expressed hope the Sindh government would hold detailed consultations on all matters in a meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday (tomorrow).

He said the NCOC was a national platform and its decisions were solely meant for betterment of the nation.

In fact that the coronavirus cases were increasing in Karachi metropolitan city and all stakeholders in NCOC could collectively protect the health and livelihoods of people of Sindh, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Asad Umar Sunday All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Niger floods claim 35 lives, leave over 26,000 hom ..

Niger floods claim 35 lives, leave over 26,000 homeless

2 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

2 minutes ago
 Turkey Arrests Suspect in Starting Forest Fires in ..

Turkey Arrests Suspect in Starting Forest Fires in Country - Erdogan

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to interact with people live at 3 p ..

Prime Minister to interact with people live at 3 pm tomorrow: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 Taliban and Afghan forces clash again outside Hera ..

Taliban and Afghan forces clash again outside Herat city

34 minutes ago
 Leach says England back Stokes over mental health ..

Leach says England back Stokes over mental health break

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.